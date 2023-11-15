Was Ellen Degeneres In Orange Is The New Black?

In a recent wave of rumors circulating on social media, fans of the hit Netflix series “Orange Is The New Black” have been speculating whether or not talk show host Ellen Degeneres made a surprise appearance on the show. With the show’s popularity and Degeneres’ own fame, it’s no wonder that fans are eager to uncover any hidden connections between the two.

The Rumor:

The rumor began when a fan posted a screenshot on Twitter, claiming that they had spotted Ellen Degeneres in a brief cameo on “Orange Is The New Black.” The screenshot showed a scene from the show where a character resembling Degeneres appeared in the background. The tweet quickly gained traction, with fans sharing their excitement and disbelief at the alleged cameo.

The Truth:

However, it turns out that the rumor is just that – a rumor. After investigating the claims, it has been confirmed that Ellen Degeneres did not make an appearance on “Orange Is The New Black.” The character in question may have shared a resemblance to the talk show host, but it was merely a coincidence.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Q: Who started the rumor?

A: The rumor was started a fan who posted a screenshot on Twitter.

Q: Did Ellen Degeneres confirm or deny the rumor?

A: Ellen Degeneres has not publicly addressed the rumor.

Q: Are there any plans for Ellen Degeneres to appear on the show in the future?

A: There have been no official announcements regarding Ellen Degeneres joining the cast of “Orange Is The New Black.”

Q: Has this happened before with other celebrities?

A: Yes, rumors of celebrity cameos on popular TV shows often circulate on social media, but not all of them turn out to be true.

In conclusion, while the idea of Ellen Degeneres making a surprise appearance on “Orange Is The New Black” may have excited fans, it has been confirmed that the rumor is unfounded. It’s important to fact-check information before spreading it further, as false rumors can easily gain traction in the age of social media.