Was E.T. played a kid with no legs?

Did a Child with No Legs Play the Iconic Role of E.T.?

In the realm of movie trivia, there are often fascinating stories that emerge long after a film’s release. One such tale revolves around the beloved extraterrestrial character, E.T., from Steven Spielberg’s iconic 1982 film. Rumors have circulated for years suggesting that the role of E.T. was played a child with no legs. But is there any truth to this intriguing claim?

The Origins of the Rumor

The rumor that a child with no legs portrayed E.T. can be traced back to the early days of the film’s production. During auditions, Spielberg and his team were searching for a performer who could bring the alien character to life. It is said that they were particularly interested in finding someone with a unique physicality to enhance the authenticity of E.T.’s movements.

The Truth Unveiled

Contrary to popular belief, the role of E.T. was not played a child with no legs. The truth is that E.T. was brought to life through a combination of techniques, including puppetry, animatronics, and the use of a small adult actor named Pat Bilon. Bilon, who had the physical agility required for the role, wore a specially designed suit and operated the animatronic head of E.T.

FAQ

Q: What is puppetry?

A: Puppetry is the art of manipulating inanimate objects, such as puppets, to create the illusion of life and movement.

Q: What are animatronics?

A: Animatronics refers to the use of robotic devices to create lifelike movements in characters or creatures.

Q: Who is Pat Bilon?

A: Pat Bilon is a small adult actor who played the physical role of E.T. in the 1982 film. He wore a specially designed suit and operated the animatronic head of the character.

While the idea of a child with no legs playing the role of E.T. may have captured the imagination of fans, it is important to separate fact from fiction. The truth behind the creation of E.T. is a testament to the ingenuity and creativity of the filmmakers involved. So, the next time you watch E.T. soar across the moonlit sky, remember that it was a collaborative effort that brought this beloved character to life, rather than the work of a child with no legs.