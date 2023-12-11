Was David McCallum’s son on NCIS?

David McCallum’s Son Makes Guest Appearance on NCIS

In a recent episode of the hit television series NCIS, fans were delighted to see a familiar face make a guest appearance. It was none other than David McCallum’s son, Peter McCallum, who stepped into the spotlight alongside his father. The episode, titled “Family Ties,” showcased the McCallum family’s talent and left viewers in awe.

Peter McCallum, following in his father’s footsteps, has been pursuing a career in acting. While he may not be as well-known as his father, who has gained fame for his role as Dr. Donald “Ducky” Mallard on NCIS, Peter’s appearance on the show has certainly sparked interest and curiosity among fans.

During the episode, Peter played the role of a young forensic scientist who assists the NCIS team in solving a complex case. His performance was praised for its authenticity and natural talent, proving that acting prowess runs in the McCallum family.

Fans of NCIS were thrilled to see the McCallum family come together on screen, creating a memorable and heartwarming episode. Peter McCallum’s guest appearance not only showcased his own talent but also highlighted the strong bond between father and son. As the episode concluded, viewers were left eagerly anticipating future projects from both David and Peter McCallum, eagerly awaiting their next on-screen collaborations.