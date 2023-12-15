Was Creed 3 a hit or flop?

Creed 3: A Box Office Knockout or a Disappointing Flop?

Creed 3, the latest installment in the popular boxing franchise, has left fans and critics divided over its success. Directed Steven Caple Jr. and starring Michael B. Jordan, the film aimed to continue the legacy of the previous two films, which were both critical and commercial hits. However, with mixed reviews and a lukewarm box office performance, the question remains: was Creed 3 a hit or a flop?

The Box Office Numbers

Creed 3 opened to a solid start at the box office, raking in an impressive $35 million in its opening weekend. However, the film’s momentum quickly fizzled out, with a steep decline in ticket sales in the following weeks. As of now, the film has grossed a total of $80 million domestically, falling short of the expectations set its predecessors.

Critical Reception

Reviews for Creed 3 have been mixed, with some praising its intense boxing sequences and emotional depth, while others criticized its predictable plot and lack of originality. The film currently holds a 65% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, indicating a somewhat polarized response from both audiences and critics.

FAQs

What is a box office hit?

A box office hit refers to a film that performs exceptionally well at the box office, generating significant revenue and surpassing expectations in terms of ticket sales.

What is a box office flop?

A box office flop is a film that fails to meet expectations at the box office, resulting in poor ticket sales and financial losses for the production company.

Will there be a Creed 4?

As of now, there has been no official announcement regarding a fourth installment in the Creed franchise. However, given the popularity of the series, it wouldn’t be surprising if the studio decides to continue the story in the future.

The Verdict

While Creed 3 had a strong opening weekend, its lackluster performance in subsequent weeks and mixed reviews suggest that it falls short of being a resounding success. While it may not be considered a flop, it certainly didn’t live up to the high expectations set its predecessors. Only time will tell if the franchise will continue with another installment, but for now, Creed 3 remains a divisive entry in the beloved boxing series.