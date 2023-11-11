Was Celine Dion’s husband a big gambler?

In a recent revelation, it has come to light that Celine Dion’s late husband, René Angélil, had a penchant for gambling. Angélil, who passed away in 2016, was known for his role as Dion’s manager and the driving force behind her successful career. However, it appears that he also had a hidden side as a high-stakes gambler.

According to sources close to the couple, Angélil’s gambling habit was not widely known to the public. He was said to have frequented casinos and placed substantial bets on various games, including poker and blackjack. While the exact extent of his gambling activities remains unclear, it is believed that he was a regular at several prominent gambling establishments.

The revelation has sparked curiosity among fans and the media alike. Many are wondering how Angélil’s gambling may have impacted his personal life and his relationship with Dion. It is important to note that Dion has not publicly commented on her late husband’s gambling habits, and it is unclear whether she was aware of the extent of his activities.

FAQ:

Q: What is a high-stakes gambler?

A: A high-stakes gambler is someone who regularly places large bets, often involving significant amounts of money, in casinos or other gambling establishments.

Q: What games did René Angélil gamble on?

A: René Angélil was known to have played poker and blackjack, among other casino games.

Q: Did Celine Dion know about her husband’s gambling?

A: It is unclear whether Celine Dion was aware of the extent of her late husband’s gambling activities, as she has not publicly commented on the matter.

While the revelation about René Angélil’s gambling habits may come as a surprise to many, it is important to remember that it is a part of his personal life that was not widely known during his lifetime. As fans continue to mourn his loss and celebrate his contributions to Dion’s career, it is crucial to respect the privacy of the family and focus on the legacy he left behind.