Was Buffalo 66 filmed in Buffalo?

Buffalo 66, a critically acclaimed independent film directed Vincent Gallo, has long been associated with the city of Buffalo, New York. However, despite its title, the movie was not actually filmed in Buffalo. This revelation has sparked curiosity and confusion among fans and film enthusiasts alike. Let’s delve into the details and answer some frequently asked questions about the filming location of Buffalo 66.

FAQ:

Q: If Buffalo 66 wasn’t filmed in Buffalo, where was it filmed?

A: Buffalo 66 was primarily filmed in and around the city of Los Angeles, California. The decision to shoot the film in Los Angeles instead of Buffalo was made due to budget constraints and logistical reasons.

Q: Why did the filmmakers choose the title “Buffalo 66” if it wasn’t filmed in Buffalo?

A: The title “Buffalo 66” holds symbolic significance for the main character, Billy Brown, played Vincent Gallo. The number “66” refers to the year 1966, which holds personal significance for the character. The choice of the title was more about capturing the essence of the story rather than accurately representing the filming location.

Q: Are there any scenes in the movie that were shot in Buffalo?

A: While the majority of the film was shot in Los Angeles, there are a few brief scenes that were filmed in Buffalo. These scenes were primarily establishing shots and aerial views of the city, which were later incorporated into the final cut of the film.

Q: How did the city of Buffalo react to the film not being shot there?

A: Initially, there was some disappointment among Buffalo residents and officials when they learned that the film was not shot in their city. However, over time, the film has become a point of pride for Buffalo, as it showcases the city’s name and has brought attention to its unique charm and character.

In conclusion, while Buffalo 66 may not have been filmed in Buffalo, it remains an important piece of cinema that has left a lasting impact on both the city of Buffalo and the film industry as a whole. The title, though misleading in terms of location, holds deeper meaning within the context of the story. So, even though the film’s setting may not be accurately represented, its artistic value and the emotions it evokes are not diminished.