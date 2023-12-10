Was Blue Bloods Cancelled?

Blue Bloods: The Truth Behind the Cancellation Rumors

Blue Bloods, the beloved police procedural drama that has captivated audiences for over a decade, has recently been the subject of cancellation rumors. Fans of the show were left in a state of panic and confusion as speculation spread like wildfire across social media platforms. However, we are here to set the record straight and provide you with all the facts.

Was Blue Bloods really cancelled?

The answer is a resounding no. Blue Bloods has not been cancelled. CBS, the network that airs the show, has confirmed that the series will be returning for its 12th season. This news comes as a relief to the show’s dedicated fan base, who have grown attached to the Reagan family and their crime-solving adventures.

Why were there rumors of cancellation?

The rumors of Blue Bloods’ cancellation stemmed from a misunderstanding. It is not uncommon for television shows to take breaks between seasons, and Blue Bloods is no exception. The show typically follows a seasonal schedule, with breaks in between each season. This break between seasons often leads to speculation and rumors, which can sometimes be misleading.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Blue Bloods?

Blue Bloods is a police procedural drama television series that premiered on CBS in 2010. The show follows the lives of the Reagan family, a multigenerational family of police officers in New York City.

When will the 12th season of Blue Bloods air?

CBS has not yet announced an official premiere date for the 12th season of Blue Bloods. However, based on previous seasons, it is expected to air in the fall of 2021.

Will the entire cast be returning for the 12th season?

While CBS has not released any official statements regarding the cast of the 12th season, it is expected that the main cast members, including Tom Selleck, Donnie Wahlberg, and Bridget Moynahan, will be returning to reprise their roles.

In conclusion, fans of Blue Bloods can breathe a sigh of relief as the show has not been cancelled. The rumors were simply a result of the typical break between seasons. So, mark your calendars and get ready for another thrilling season with the Reagan family!