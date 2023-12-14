Warwick School District Bids Farewell to Long-Serving Board Members

Summary: Warwick School District recently bid farewell to five board members, collectively amounting to 42 years of experience. President Todd Rucci, who served for 14 years, thanked the newly elected board members, urging them to prioritize the students’ needs. The departing members expressed gratitude for their time on the board, emphasizing their commitment to quality public education. In a gesture of appreciation, the remaining board members presented the Warwick Education Foundation with a $500 donation for educational programs.

The district meeting also included the appointment of Benjamin Long as the new assistant principal at John Beck and John R. Bonfield elementary schools. Long brings 14 years of experience as an elementary teacher from Garnet Valley School District. Additionally, several educational programs were approved, including the Safe and Healthy Relationships program for students with disabilities and a financial literacy course for the 2024-25 school year. The board also consolidated two existing courses and introduced a new course, focused on sports, entertainment, and social media marketing.

The board unanimously approved the finance and legal committee’s recommendations for the 2022-23 audit report, resulting in a clean opinion with no findings or observations. Furthermore, the 2024-25 Act 1 accelerated budget opt-out resolution was approved, ensuring that real estate and other taxes will not increase more than 5.3% for the next fiscal year.

Looking ahead, the newly elected board members will be sworn in on December 5th, and committee assignments will be established shortly thereafter. It is a time of transition and reflection for the Warwick School District, as they bid farewell to experienced board members and welcome new leaders committed to serving the best interests of the students.