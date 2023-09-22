Graduate Banker Shares Financial Tips for Students on TikTok

In her quest to help other students succeed, Hilary Odunayo, a 22-year-old graduate banker who experienced financial struggles while growing up, has turned to TikTok to share useful tips. Hilary believes that the undergraduate finance market is underserved and wants to fill that gap providing valuable advice on budgeting, internships, and more. Her TikTok videos have garnered tens of thousands of views.

Hilary, also known as Funmilayo, began posting tips two years ago after being encouraged friends. One of her early videos, in which she shared her preparation for an internship interview, gained substantial attention with hundreds of thousands of views. Realizing that people were interested in her content, she decided to continue sharing her expertise.

Coming from a single-parent household with financial difficulties, Hilary understands the challenges faced students from low-income backgrounds. She experienced firsthand how poverty affected her education and had to consider not attending school at times. However, in sixth form, she joined mentorship programs for under-represented students, eventually becoming a mentor herself.

After taking a gap year to work in asset management, Hilary chose the University of Warwick for its reputation for financial support. Her aim is to inspire others to make the most of their university experience, as it has genuinely transformed her life. She emphasizes the earning potential of internships, having made approximately £15,000 while studying. However, she doesn’t shy away from discussing the hurdles she faced, such as difficulty securing second-year accommodation due to landlords’ income requirements for guarantors.

Being a minority in a university like Warwick, Hilary acknowledges the disparity between students from low-income households and those from high-income backgrounds. She believes that starting early is crucial for social mobility and suggests seeking support from charities and non-profit organizations.

Hilary’s accomplishments have not gone unnoticed. She was recognized upReach’s Student Social Mobility Awards in July, receiving high praise from CEO Nick Bent. Hilary has become an “excellent role model” who has overcome significant socio-economic barriers. Her passion, commitment, and determination to succeed have earned her admiration from Paul Blagburn, the head of widening participation at the University of Warwick.

By sharing her knowledge and experiences on TikTok, Hilary Odunayo is making a positive impact on the lives of students who may be navigating financial challenges. She aspires to guide others through social mobility and demonstrates that things can improve with determination and the right support.

Sources:

– University of Warwick

– LOplatform

– Student Social Mobility Awards