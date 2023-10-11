How to Improve the Image Quality in WhatsApp

If you have ever wondered why your smartphone pictures don’t turn out as nice in WhatsApp as they do in other apps, the explanation could lie within the app itself. We will show you how to achieve the best possible image quality for WhatsApp.

When sending a photo via WhatsApp, it is best not to use the integrated camera function. This feature tends to have noticeable quality differences, especially on Android phones, between photos taken within the WhatsApp application and those taken with the standard camera app. While this problem also exists on iOS, it is not as extreme. When taking a photo via WhatsApp, it often appears darker and has more image noise and blurriness. The more powerful the built-in camera, the more noticeable these differences become.

The reason for this problem is that WhatsApp cannot access all of the functions that are available on the manufacturer’s camera. Google does not allow “foreign” apps to fully utilize the smartphone’s camera. For example, you cannot manually adjust the brightness if the focus is on a dark object. So, if you want to send a good photo via WhatsApp, you should take it beforehand with a camera app and then select it from the gallery.

By using a separate camera app before sending the photo through WhatsApp, you can have more control over the quality and adjust the settings to capture the image exactly as you want it. This will result in clearer, sharper, and better-quality photos when viewed in WhatsApp.

Improving the image quality in WhatsApp is essential for sharing your memorable moments with friends and family. Don’t let the limitations of the app’s integrated camera function hinder the visual impact of your photos.

———————-

Sources:

– None