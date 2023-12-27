Warrior Fans Remain Hopeful as Netflix Streams All Three Seasons

Summary:

Fans of the martial arts historical drama “Warrior” were disappointed when Warner Bros. Discovery announced that the show would not be returning for a fourth season on Max. However, there is a glimmer of hope as all three seasons of the show will now be available for streaming on Netflix, starting in February. This move could attract a new audience and potentially lead to Netflix reviving the series. While some remain skeptical, one cast member, Jason Tobin, who plays Young Jun, is actively encouraging Netflix to “greenlight S4” on Twitter. Despite long breaks between seasons becoming the norm in the streaming era, fans are eager to see the show continue and are hopeful for a positive outcome.

Netflix Streaming Brings New Hope:

The cancellation of “Warrior” came as a disappointment to many fans who believe the show did not receive the attention it deserved. However, the news that all three seasons will now be available on Netflix has sparked new hope. By exposing the show to a wider audience, there is a chance that Netflix could become interested in reviving the series. While some may view this as wishful thinking, the support from cast member Jason Tobin and the potential for increased viewership on Netflix provide a glimmer of hope for die-hard fans.

Long Waits Between Seasons:

The frustration that fans experience due to long waiting periods between seasons is not uncommon in the streaming era. Critic Johnny Sobczak recently commented on the trend, comparing it to the comparatively shorter breaks between seasons in the past. This highlights a challenge for shows like “Warrior” to maintain momentum and engagement with viewers. Despite this obstacle, loyal fans of the show remain committed and eager for its return.

Cast Members Express Disappointment:

Following the announcement of the show’s cancellation, some cast members took to social media to express their disappointment. Kieran Bew, who portrays Bill O’Hara, shared a behind-the-scenes photo of his beaten and bloodied character. While Bew will be appearing in HBO’s “House of the Dragon,” fans are hopeful that the entire cast of “Warrior” will have another opportunity to showcase their talents.

Final Thoughts:

While the fate of “Warrior” remains uncertain, the move to stream all three seasons on Netflix offers a fresh ray of hope for the show’s future. With loyal fans and cast members advocating for its revival, there is a chance that “Warrior” may find a new home and continue to captivate audiences with its thrilling storytelling and martial arts action.