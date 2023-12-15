Warrior Nun Showrunner Fights for Season Two’s LGBTQ+ Romance

After the cancellation of Netflix’s Warrior Nun, the show’s creator has revealed his fight to include a lesbian romance in the show’s second season. Warrior Nun, a fantasy drama that follows a group of nuns training teenage girls to fight demons, gained a dedicated fanbase after premiering in July 2020. However, to the disappointment of fans, the show was cancelled in December 2022.

The cancellation prompted the #SaveWarriorNun movement, with fans launching an online petition urging producers to reconsider. After a long battle, executive producer Dean English announced in August 2023 that the show would return as a “trilogy of motion pictures.”

Now, showrunner Simon Barry has opened up about the resistance he faced from Netflix when it came to exploring the romantic relationship between characters Ava and Beatrice in season two. Despite the chemistry between the characters being praised viewers, Netflix had concerns about its impact on the audience.

Barry explained that the writers wanted to emphasize the Ava and Beatrice relationship as a central aspect of the storyline. However, Netflix was cautious about deviating from what they considered the successful formula of season one, which was plot-driven and action-packed.

“In season 2, we really wanted to bust it open. And I think the network was a little nervous about that,” Barry explained. He acknowledged that while the relationship was an undercurrent of emotional tension and attraction in the early stages, Netflix wanted to preserve what had worked in the first season.

Ultimately, with the persistence of the show’s creators and the support of the fanbase, the lesbian romance will now have the opportunity to be further developed in the upcoming trilogy of movies.

The renewed focus on the Ava and Beatrice relationship is a win for LGBTQ+ representation in the series and a testament to the power of fan support in influencing the direction of a show.