Warrior Nun Fans Disappointed with Drawing Contest Announcement

Warrior Nun fans received an announcement overnight regarding a drawing contest that has left them disappointed and angry. Netflix had canceled the show after its second season due to low viewership. However, after online campaigning fans, it was announced in June 2023 that a trilogy of Warrior Nun movies was in the works. The show’s original showrunner, Simon Barry, and writer Amy Berg were not involved at that stage.

Recently, on October 5th, another announcement was made. The WarriorNunSaved.com website was updated, and emails were sent with a “special mission” from the creator Ben Dunn. The announcement revealed a drawing competition open to residents of the United States and Canada to design a new halo for the movies. The winner would surrender all rights to their drawing. However, the announcement and the terminology used have caused confusion and frustration among fans.

Questions still loom regarding the revival of Warrior Nun. Simon Barry and Amy Berg have both stated that they are not involved in the revival and do not own the rights to the property. David Hayter, who played a role in the series, is also not involved in any reboot. The complexity of the rights surrounding the revival has made it unclear what rights have been released and who will be funding the movies.

The announcement of the drawing competition has not provided fans with the answers they were hoping for. Many are questioning whether the movies will be full reboots, if Netflix retains the rights to the original characters and designs, and if the old creative team or cast will be involved. Additionally, the funding and distribution of the movies remain uncertain.

The frustration among fans was evident on social media, with disappointment and confusion expressed. Michael Blackbourn, the VFX supervisor for Warrior Nun, referred to the drawing competition as a “non-announcement” that delays any concrete information about the revival. The future of Warrior Nun and its loyal fanbase is still uncertain.

