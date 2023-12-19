Warrior TV Series Finds New Home on Netflix

Summary: The TV series Warrior, originally broadcast on Cinemax and later on HBO Max before being canceled, will now be available on Netflix starting February 2024. The show, conceptualized Bruce Lee, has already completed three seasons and will continue to stream on Max alongside its new home on Netflix. If the series performs well on the platform, Netflix could potentially order more seasons.

After its journey through various platforms and facing cancellation, Warrior, the brainchild of Bruce Lee, has found a new lease on life with Netflix. The show, known for its powerful and unique storytelling, will be reaching a wider audience as it makes its debut on the popular streaming platform in February 2024.

Series creator Jonathan Tropper expressed his excitement about the new opportunity, stating, “Warrior is a show that simply refuses to die.” Despite facing challenges due to platform changes and regime shifts, the dedicated team behind the series, including writers, producers, cast, crew, and stunt team, continued to create an impactful and relevant show.

Tropper also shared his gratitude to Netflix for providing the show with this second chance, acknowledging the millions of viewers around the world who will now have the chance to discover Warrior. With the potential for new seasons to be ordered, the future of the series looks promising.

With Warrior’s successful transition to Netflix, it opens up possibilities for other shows to find new homes and captivate audiences on different platforms. One show that comes to mind is Los Espookys, a beloved series that many still miss and could benefit from a similar opportunity.

As the landscape of television continues to evolve, the migration of TV shows from one platform to another showcases the dynamic nature of the industry. Audiences can now look forward to experiencing Warrior’s thrilling and action-packed narrative on Netflix, along with the prospect of further seasons to come.