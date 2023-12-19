Netflix Revives Martial Arts Drama ‘Warrior’ for Season 4

Netflix has announced the revival of the popular martial arts series ‘Warrior’ for a highly-anticipated fourth season. The news comes after the show was canceled Max after three seasons. Netflix has acquired the existing seasons in a non-exclusive deal and plans to start streaming them in February.

While no official confirmation has been made, sources suggest that Netflix may order a Season 4 of ‘Warrior’ if the show performs well with subscribers. This revival is seen as a testament to the show’s dedicated fan base and its ability to resonate with viewers.

‘Warrior’, which originally premiered on Cinemax in 2019 before moving to Max for its third season, is based on a concept the legendary late actor and martial arts star Bruce Lee. The series follows the story of Ah Sahm, a martial arts prodigy living in 1870s Chinatown in San Francisco during the Tong Wars. The show has been praised for its powerful storytelling, unique approach, and stellar cast.

“I’m thrilled for everyone involved that millions more viewers around the world will discover [‘Warrior’],” said Jonathan Tropper, the creator of the series, in a statement to Deadline. Despite facing various challenges, including platform changes and cast transitions, the team behind ‘Warrior’ has persisted in creating a show that remains relevant and captivating.

The lead actor of the series, Andrew Koji, has moved on and is set to star in the Sky and AMC+ series ‘Gangs of London.’ However, fans can look forward to new characters and exciting developments in the upcoming season of ‘Warrior.’

With the revival of ‘Warrior’ on Netflix, fans of the show can continue to indulge in the thrilling world of martial arts and explore the rich history of 1870s San Francisco. The show’s unique blend of action, drama, and cultural significance promises to captivate audiences once again.