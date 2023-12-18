Netflix Revives “Warrior” for New Season after Warner Bros. Max Cancellation

Netflix has officially announced the revival of the popular martial arts crime drama, “Warrior,” for a brand-new season. The streaming giant has acquired the rights to the existing three seasons of the show, which originally aired on Max, in a co-exclusive deal with Warner Bros. Discovery. The new season is set to debut on Netflix in February 2024 and will be based on an original concept and treatment the legendary Bruce Lee.

“Warrior” has faced multiple changes in its home over the years, with the series first premiering on Cinemax in 2019. After two successful seasons, Cinemax announced its departure from producing originals, and the show was picked up Max for a third season in 2021. Despite the challenges, the dedicated team behind “Warrior” has persevered, delivering a powerful and unique viewing experience.

Series creator Jonathan Tropper expressed his excitement over the Netflix revival, stating, “Thanks to Netflix, we’ve been given yet another lease on life, and I’m thrilled for everyone involved that millions more viewers around the world will discover it.” Executive producer Shannon Lee, daughter of Bruce Lee, echoed the sentiment, hoping for greater recognition and passionate fandom for the show.

While the cast of “Warrior” has been released from their contracts, the possibility of bringing them back for the new season remains uncertain. Andrew Koji, who portrayed Ah Sahm in all three seasons, has already moved on to other projects. However, fans of the show can look forward to new storylines and thrilling action as “Warrior” continues to explore the brutal Tong Wars of San Francisco’s Chinatown in the late 19th century.

The revival of “Warrior” is a testament to the show’s enduring popularity and the dedication of its devoted fanbase. With Netflix’s global reach, the series has the potential to attract an even larger audience and pave the way for future seasons. As the release date approaches, fans eagerly await the next chapter in the action-packed saga of Ah Sahm and the Chinatown crime families.