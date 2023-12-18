Netflix Shows Interest in Resurrecting TV Crime Drama Warrior

Netflix is reportedly considering bringing back the canceled TV crime drama Warrior, offering fans hope for a possible continuation. The series, based on a concept created Bruce Lee, originally premiered on Cinemax in 2019 before moving to Max for its third season. Unfortunately, Warrior was recently canceled and would no longer be producing new episodes for HBO’s streaming platform.

However, Deadline reports that Netflix is now interested in breathing new life into the show. According to inside sources, Netflix plans to introduce Warrior to its subscribers in February 2024. If the series proves popular among viewers, the streaming giant might greenlight additional seasons. Although the exact release date of a potential fourth season remains uncertain, fans can at least rejoice in the possibility of further episodes.

Series creator Jonathan Tropper expressed his excitement about the unexpected opportunity, stating, “Warrior is a show that simply refuses to die. Through platform and regime changes, the writers, producers, cast, crew, and our stunt team continued to make something powerful, relevant, and wildly unique.” Tropper is thrilled that Netflix has given the show another chance and is looking forward to a broader international audience discovering it.

Shannon Lee, Bruce Lee’s daughter and an executive producer on Warrior, shared her hopes for the show’s future as well. She expressed gratitude to Netflix and said, “My wish is that the huge global Netflix audience LOVES Warrior and from that Love more goodness flows.” Lee hopes for greater recognition for the talented cast and crew, passionate fandom, and an opportunity to continue the story for the show’s dedicated fans.

While the show’s actors have been released from their contracts during the show’s current pause, there is hope for their return if Netflix decides to move forward with more seasons. Warrior has resonated with audiences, offering a fresh perspective on the Chinese immigrant experience in building the American West.

Netflix has yet to provide an official comment on the matter, but fans of Warrior can eagerly anticipate the potential revival of the series on the popular streaming platform.