Warren Football Team Looks to Make Playoff Run After Emotional Win Against Rival Downey

The Warren football team is gearing up for a strong playoff push after a thrilling victory over crosstown rival Downey at SoFi Stadium. The Bears, the defending Gateway League champions, are currently on a four-game winning streak and have their sights set on redemption in the playoffs.

Last season, Warren suffered a heartbreaking loss in the first round of the CIF Southern Section Division 2 playoffs, falling to Sierra Canyon just one point. Sierra Canyon went on to win the Division 2 title, which has served as a major source of motivation for the Warren team.

Head coach Kevin Pearson emphasized the importance of winning their first-round matchup this year, regardless of the opponent. He stressed that the team has been focused on avenging last year’s loss and is determined to not repeat their early playoff exit.

The Bears currently have a 6-2 overall record, with a perfect 3-0 in league play. They have two home games remaining in the regular season, facing off against La Mirada and Dominguez. Pearson made it clear that they are not looking past these opponents, but their primary goal is to make a deep run in the playoffs.

Warren’s players, especially the returning juniors and seniors who have never won a playoff game, are driven the desire to create a different outcome this year. The team’s determination to overcome their past setbacks will undoubtedly fuel their performance in the upcoming playoffs.

Source: Not provided.