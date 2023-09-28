Warren and Downey High Schools to Face off in Historic High School Football Game at SoFi Stadium

High school football players from Warren and Downey High Schools will have the opportunity to showcase their talents on the grand stage when they go head-to-head in the first-ever high school football game at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood. The game, known as the Downey Showdown, is set to take place on October 13 at 7 p.m.

SoFi Stadium, home to the NFL’s Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers, will host this historic event. The selection of these two high schools to participate in the LA Bowl Friday Night Lights series was announced recently. SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park, the venue’s management, have expressed their commitment to promoting education, health, and wellness through such community events.

Warren High, ranked 41st in the CIF Southern Section, will be facing off against Downey High, ranked 44th. In last year’s rivalry game, Warren emerged as the victor with a score of 49-22. The excitement surrounding the opportunity to play at SoFi Stadium is expected to draw a large crowd, and tickets will go on sale soon.

Quarterback Madden Iamaleava of Warren High expressed his excitement, saying, “The first high school to play in SoFi Stadium – it’s huge for sure.” The opportunity to step onto the same field that hosted the Super Bowl and the College Football Playoff National Championship is surreal for these young athletes.

Both teams view this historic game as a great opportunity and are grateful to the Downey Unified School District for making it possible. The high school game is being hosted the LA Bowl, a college football bowl game scheduled for December 16 at SoFi Stadium. The winner of the Warren-Downey game will be invited back and recognized before the L.A. Bowl.

Sources:

– [Source Article]()