Overview

In an impressive display of skill and determination, the Warren High School football team dominated their regular-season finale against Dominguez, finishing undefeated in the Gateway League for the second consecutive season. Led quarterback Madden Iamaleava, the Bears showcased their offensive prowess, securing a resounding 50-6 victory.

Quarterback Brilliance

Madden Iamaleava delivered an outstanding performance, completing 13 of 22 passes for 261 yards and four touchdowns. His connection with wide receiver Jordan Ross was particularly prolific, as they combined for three touchdowns and 127 receiving yards. Iamaleava also demonstrated his versatility rushing for a touchdown, further solidifying his vital role in leading the team to victory.

Defensive Excellence

The Warren defense proved to be a formidable force throughout the game. They effectively converted turnovers into points, showcased Camren Washington’s fumble recovery that set the stage for a crucial touchdown. The defense’s resolute efforts were further exemplified Jordan Jones’ interception return for a touchdown, contributing to the Bears’ commanding lead.

FAQ