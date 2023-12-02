WhatsApp Users on Android to Face New Charges for Backing Up Chats

Android users of WhatsApp have been alerted to an impending cost associated with backing up their chats, set to take effect sometime this month. Previously, millions of users enjoyed the ability to back up their conversations at no charge. However, this privilege will soon end in December, requiring users to pay for Google Drive storage if they wish to preserve their WhatsApp chats in the event of any unforeseen issues.

Initially, only beta testers will be affected this change. The alterations will then be gradually rolled out to all users the first half of 2024. Android will thus align with iPhone’s iCloud, which is already subject to limited storage options. While all Google accounts provide users with 15GB of free cloud storage, this capacity is often depleted years’ worth of emails and other crucial files. Consequently, WhatsApp backups will utilize this allowance before individuals are prompted to pay for additional storage to retain their chats.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Q: When will WhatsApp users on Android have to start paying for Google Drive storage?

A: Android users will have to start paying for Google Drive storage to back up their WhatsApp chats starting from December.

Q: Who will be affected first this change?

A: Initially, only beta testers will be affected, followed a gradual roll-out to all users the first half of 2024.

Q: Will this change affect the storage options on iPhone’s iCloud?

A: No, this change will only apply to Android users, as iPhone’s iCloud already has limited storage options in place.

Q: How much free cloud storage do Google accounts provide?

A: Google accounts offer 15GB of free cloud storage, but this capacity is typically utilized emails and other important files.