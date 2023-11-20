Cybercriminals Target WhatsApp Users: Stay Safe and Vigilant

WhatsApp users across the country are being warned about a new scam that has seen cybercriminals hacking into accounts and using them to deceive friends and family members. The Nottinghamshire Police have received a surge in reports about this illicit practice, urging residents to stay vigilant.

In this scam, criminals gain control of a WhatsApp account belonging to someone who is part of a WhatsApp group, typically a community or religious group. They then pose as a member of that group and reach out to individuals, often initiating contact through a one-time WhatsApp audio call. Their aim is to build trust and deceive others into falling victim to their scams.

To execute the scam, the criminals change their profile picture and display name to resemble a genuine member of the WhatsApp group. During the phone call, they inform the target that they will be receiving a six-digit code to join an upcoming video call for the group members. In reality, the code is a 2-Step Verification (2SV) code for the criminal’s own WhatsApp account. If the code is shared, the criminal gains access to the victim’s account, effectively locking them out.

Once they have control over the account, the criminals continue the scheme targeting other WhatsApp contacts of the victim. They then send messages to friends and family, requesting urgent transfers of money. However, it is crucial to note that sharing the 2SV code or any other personal account information only plays into the hands of these cybercriminals.

To protect yourself from falling victim to this scam, it is essential to exercise caution when contacted through WhatsApp or any other messaging platform. Be skeptical of requests for personal information, even if the profile picture and name appear familiar. Never share your account information with anyone, report suspicious messages, and block the sender within WhatsApp. Additionally, enabling two-step verification adds an extra layer of security to your account.

If you have been targeted this scam or have experienced any form of cybercrime, report the incident to Action Fraud (https://www.actionfraud.police.uk) or contact your local police department.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: How do cybercriminals gain access to WhatsApp accounts?



A: Cybercriminals gain access to WhatsApp accounts tricking users into sharing their 2-Step Verification (2SV) codes.

Q: How can I protect myself from falling victim to this scam?



A: Be vigilant when contacted through WhatsApp, avoid sharing personal information, enable two-step verification, and report suspicious messages.

Q: What should I do if I have been scammed?



A: Report incidents to Action Fraud (https://www.actionfraud.police.uk) and contact your local police department.