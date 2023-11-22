New WhatsApp Scam Targets Community and Religious Groups

A recent surge in reports of a WhatsApp scam has prompted Nottinghamshire Police to issue a warning to residents to stay vigilant. Cybercriminals have been hacking into WhatsApp accounts belonging to members of community and religious groups, posing as trusted individuals within those groups in order to gain trust and perpetrate the scam.

The criminals usually contact their victims through a one-time WhatsApp audio call, where they pretend to be a member of the group and attempt to build trust. They often change their profile picture and display name to resemble a genuine member of the group, making it difficult to identify their malicious intent at first glance.

During the call, the scammer tricks the victim into believing they are sending a six-digit code for an upcoming group video call. In reality, the code is a 2-Step Verification (2SV) code for the scammer’s own WhatsApp account. If the victim shares the code, the criminal gains access to their account and locks them out. The criminals then repeat the process with other contacts in the victim’s list to gain access to more accounts.

Once they have control over an account, the scammers will send messages to the victim’s friends and family, requesting them to urgently transfer money. Fortunately, no one has fallen victim to the scam yet, but Nottinghamshire Police is urging people to remain cautious and to never share their account information with anyone.

FAQ

Q: How can I protect myself from this WhatsApp scam?

A: To avoid becoming a victim, never share your account’s 2-Step Verification (2SV) code with anyone. Enable two-step verification for your account and review your privacy settings. Be cautious if you receive messages asking for personal information, even if the profile picture and name seem familiar.

Q: What should I do if I suspect a message is spam or from a scammer?

A: You can report spam messages or block the sender within WhatsApp. Press and hold on the message bubble, select ‘Report,’ and follow the instructions. If you have been scammed, report the incident to Action Fraud or your local police department.

Q: Where can I find more information on how to protect myself online?

A: Visit the East Midlands Cyber Secure website for more information on protecting yourself online. (www.eastmidlandscybersecure.co.uk)