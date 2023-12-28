New Scam Targets Bargain Hunters at Sydney Airport

Summary: A recent scam circulating on social media falsely offers lost luggage from Sydney Airport for sale at a mere $3. Scammers have created fake Facebook pages with names similar to the airport’s official account and posted images of suitcases filled with expensive items. However, Sydney Airport has confirmed that this is a fraudulent scheme and has reported it to Facebook. Australians are advised to only trust information from Sydney Airport’s verified accounts and to remain vigilant against social media scams.

Amidst the hustle and bustle of Sydney Airport, bargain hunters have found themselves falling victim to a new scam targeting lost baggage. The scam, which has gained traction through social media, offers unsuspecting customers the opportunity to purchase abandoned suitcases supposedly containing mystery belongings for just $3 each.

Wary individuals have discovered these enticing offers on fake Facebook pages, cleverly crafted with names resembling the official Sydney Airport account. Photos uploaded scammers depict bags bursting at the seams with designer clothing, high-end electronics, and luxurious footwear. One image even showcases a multitude of suitcases aligned neatly, accompanied a sign proclaiming “lost luggage $3”.

However, Sydney Airport has issued a warning, confirming that the entire scheme is an elaborate hoax. The airport’s representatives have reported the scam to Facebook but urge the public to stay vigilant and rely on official accounts for accurate information.

Sydney Airport holds its own annual lost property auction, where thousands of unclaimed items are sold, with the proceeds benefiting charitable organizations. Individuals seeking lost belongings are advised to participate in these legitimate auctions rather than fall prey to online scams.

Unfortunately, scams have become an increasingly common occurrence in Australia, with an alarming $92 million lost to fraudulent activities between January 1 and September 30 this year alone. With over 234,672 reported cases, it is crucial for Australians to exercise caution and verify information from trusted sources.