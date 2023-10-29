Social Media Users Beware: Protect Yourself from Account Takeovers

Social media users across the world have been put on high alert as criminals continue to target profiles. Last year alone, a staggering 18,011 cases of social media and email hacking were reported, according to Action Fraud, the UK’s national reporting center for fraud and cybercrime.

These cybercriminals not only steal personal information but also exploit the hacked accounts for fraudulent activities. One disturbing example is the promotion of counterfeit Taylor Swift tickets. By using profiles that appear legitimate due to a large number of friends and years of posts, scammers successfully deceive unsuspecting fans. Of the reported cases, 4,092 individuals fell victim to extortion or had their accounts used to carry out fraud against the wider public.

Pauline Smith, Head of Action Fraud, emphasizes the severity of the issue, stating, “With millions of people using social media applications every day, scammers have a wide pool of potential victims to target.” Therefore, it is crucial for social media users to take proactive steps in securing their accounts.

To stay safe, Action Fraud advises individuals to implement two-step verification and avoid sharing verification codes with anyone. If something feels suspicious, users should report the message and block the sender directly within the app. Additionally, it is recommended to have strong, unique passwords for email and social media accounts to fortify security.

Action Fraud has identified two primary types of account takeovers. The first occurs within the platform itself through messaging services. Here, fraudsters will gain control of a friend’s account and pose as the friend to deceive victims. They will then request sensitive information or persuade the victim to perform actions that unknowingly grant the criminal access to their account.

The second type, email compromise and phishing, involves fraudsters obtaining login credentials through fake websites or phishing emails. Once a hacker gains access to a victim’s email account, they exploit it to reset passwords and take over associated social media accounts.

If you have been a victim of fraud or cybercrime in England, Wales, or Northern Ireland, report it to Action Fraud at www.actionfraud.police.uk or call 0300 123 2040. In Scotland, victims should report to Police Scotland on 101. Suspicious emails can be sent to SERS at [email protected]. Remember, vigilance and proactive measures are vital to protecting yourself and your online presence.

FAQ

How can I protect my social media accounts from being hacked?

What are the two primary types of account takeovers?

What should I do if I become a victim of fraud or cybercrime?

