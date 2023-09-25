Warning Against Dangerous TikTok Trend of Tampering with Medicine Packaging

Experts have sounded the alarm on a concerning TikTok trend in which individuals tamper with their medicine packaging. This viral trend, which involves breaking child-resistant packaging to gain easier access to pharmaceuticals, has the potential to cause serious harm.

Child-resistant packaging is a crucial safety measure for many medications, designed to protect children from accidental poisoning. Steve Brownett-Gale, representing pharmaceutical packaging firm Origin, highlighted the dangers of this TikTok trend, emphasizing the importance of child-safe packaging. He explained that while not all medications are supplied in child-resistant packaging, it is a legal requirement for certain types of medications, such as those containing aspirin, paracetamol, or exceeding 24mg of iron.

The most common form of child-resistant packaging on the market involves multi-step mechanisms that require users to push or squeeze while twisting caps. However, a number of TikTokers have taken to the platform to showcase how they “break” their medication containers to reveal easy-access lids. This trend directly undermines the safety provided child-resistant packaging.

Bypassing these safety mechanisms can have disastrous consequences, particularly when children are involved. The NHS has identified medicines as the leading cause of hospital admissions for poisoning in children under the age of five. Therefore, it is vital to preserve and maintain the integrity of child-resistant closures.

Tampering with medication packaging not only compromises the safety of children but also exposes the medication to external factors such as moisture, air, and light. This can lead to degradation of the medication’s effectiveness, reducing its therapeutic value. Additionally, breaking the safety caps can introduce bacteria or germs from hands, increasing the risk of infections or other adverse effects.

It is important to note that while child-resistant packaging is crucial for protecting children and vulnerable individuals, it may not be practical for everyone. Those with physical or cognitive disabilities may struggle with these packaging designs, especially for medications that require daily doses. In such cases, it is advisable to consult with a pharmacist to explore alternative packaging options that prioritize accessibility without compromising safety.

Child-resistant packaging has been proven to be the most effective measure in preventing accidental poisoning in children, as confirmed studies conducted UNICEF and The World Health Organization. It is essential that individuals understand the risks posed tampering with medication packaging and refrain from engaging in the dangerous TikTok trend.

