Young Melbournians Fall Victim to Rental Scam, Losing Thousands of Dollars

Young people in Melbourne looking for rental properties have been targeted and scammed out of thousands of dollars after signing leases for apartments that were actually listed on Airbnb. One victim, Sophie Gibbins, discovered the deceptive scheme through the Fairy Floss Real Estate Facebook page, where she found a post advertising a “perfect” apartment in Queens Rd, Melbourne. The person who posted the listing seemed genuine and claimed to be looking for someone to take over the lease. Sophie’s partner and another victim, Stephen Irvine, independently inspected the property and met a man named Greg, who introduced himself as the landlord.

However, after paying upfront costs of $3000, including bond and rent, both victims were ghosted Greg when it came time to pick up the keys. Suspicion grew, and Sophie decided to research the property’s address, only to discover that it was actually listed on Airbnb and had never been available for long-term rental. The scammers had posed as the legitimate landlord and tricked the victims into paying money for a property they would never be able to occupy.

This incident highlights the vulnerability of young people searching for rental accommodations and the dangers posed online platforms. It serves as a reminder to always verify the legitimacy of listings and to be cautious when interacting with individuals online. The anonymity and ease of communication on platforms like Facebook can make it easy for scammers to operate undetected.

(Source: 7news.com.au)