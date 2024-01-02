David Warner’s Baggy Green Lost: A Desperate Plea

Summary:

Australian cricket star David Warner has pleaded on social media for the return of his missing Baggy Green, just a day before his final Test appearance. The iconic cap, given to Australian Test cricketers, vanished during the team’s transit from Melbourne to Sydney. In a video posted on his social media accounts, Warner appealed to the public, asking for the return of his sentimental Baggy Green. He offered a spare backpack as a trade for the missing cap, emphasizing its significance to him. Warner mentioned that they had reviewed CCTV footage and had spoken to the hotel they were staying at, but sadly found no leads. The Australian opener’s illustrious career was acknowledged captain Pat Cummins, who praised Warner’s ability to alter the game’s course within an hour or two, as a defining characteristic of his red-ball career. Cummins also highlighted Warner’s remarkable longevity in the sport and expressed his hope for a fitting send-off for the champion.

The Mysterious Disappearance of David Warner’s Baggy Green

