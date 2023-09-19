Warner Bros. Discovery Adds NBA Games and Live Sports to Max Streaming Platform

Warner Bros. Discovery has announced that it will be streaming NBA games and other live sports on its Max platform. Turner Sports’ broadcasts for MLB, NBA, NHL, March Madness, and other live sports will be available on the streaming service, starting with the MLB Playoffs. The sports content will be part of a new sports tier called the Bleacher Report Sports Add-On, which will cost $9.99 per month on top of the regular Max subscription.

Current Max subscribers will be able to access the live sports content for free until February 2024. However, Warner Media will continue to broadcast the games on regular TV in addition to offering them on Max. This move follows similar initiatives Apple TV and ESPN/Disney, which have been offering live sports on their respective streaming platforms.

As more people opt for streaming services and cut their cords, it is expected that sports broadcasting will gradually shift towards streaming platforms. The traditional cable business is losing favor with consumers, leading to a growing number of people relying solely on streaming services.

To adapt to this transition, the NBA will need to offer its product on streaming services. While networks may still broadcast games, it is unlikely that they will offer the content without their own accompanying streaming service. Warner Bros.’s model, with a separate sports tier on Max, is likely to become the norm in the industry.

By offering a separate tier for sports content, companies can cover the high costs associated with TV rights and gauge consumer interest in the product. This shift towards streaming services with additional sports tiers is expected to continue in the future.

Overall, the addition of NBA games and live sports to the Max streaming platform Warner Bros. Discovery reflects the changing landscape of sports broadcasting and the growing popularity of streaming services.

