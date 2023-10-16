Warner Bros. Discovery’s Streaming Service Max Shows Signs of Profitability

Warner Bros. Discovery has announced that its streaming service, Max, has achieved some level of profitability in the first half of 2023. This makes Max one of the few streaming platforms alongside Netflix to generate profit. Gerhard Zeiler, the president of international at Warner Bros. Discovery, stated that the era of underpriced content in the streaming industry is coming to an end.

Many streaming services, including major players like Disney+, Peacock, and Paramount+, are currently operating at a loss. Disney and Paramount have projected profitability 2024 or 2025. However, Warner Bros. Discovery seems to have found a successful strategy with Max.

As part of their effort to make Max profitable, Warner Bros. Discovery has started incorporating premium live content, particularly in sports. Max recently introduced a sports add-on that offers free access to live sports events, including professional and college games. The service will eventually cost an additional $9.99 per month. The Bleacher Report Sports Add-On tier provides access to over 300 live sporting events throughout the year, such as MLB, NHL, NBA, NCAA Men’s March Madness, and U.S. Soccer events. Subscribers can also enjoy a range of exclusive content, including pre and post-game shows and Inside the NBA.

Additionally, Max has become the streaming destination for all live games on Warner Bros. Discovery networks, including TNT, TBS, and truTV. This includes popular events like the MLB Playoffs, NHL games, NBA games, and March Madness.

With the success of Max’s profitability and the addition of live sports, Warner Bros. Discovery aims to further expand the streaming service and attract more subscribers. By capitalizing on the growing demand for sports content in the streaming industry, Warner Bros. Discovery is positioning itself as a notable player in the battle for streaming profitability.

