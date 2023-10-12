Toronto Police Investigating Officers for Spreading Hate on Social Media

Toronto Police are currently investigating two of their own officers for sharing potential hate material on social media. These posts have caused concern within the law enforcement agency, as they involve members from within their ranks. The alleged posts are considered disturbing and are linked to the recent events surrounding the terror genocide in Israel.

One officer involved is a constable from 23 Division, while the other is a special constable employed Toronto Community Housing. The police service has stated that they are aware of the posts and their Professional Standards department is conducting an investigation. The commentary shared these officers online has raised serious concerns from the public, especially given the recent tragic events in Israel.

One of the officers, Constable Shumail Mian, allegedly posted on Instagram a cartoon depiction of an Israeli man being filmed media cameras with scenes of severed bodies and pools of blood on the other side, accompanied the hashtag #freepalestine. The other officer, Special Constable Mustafa Rahmanzadeh, shared a meme featuring a morphing image of Adolf Hitler turning into Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, with a caption expressing a desire for Allah to destroy oppressors.

At this point, neither officer has been charged with any offenses, and attempts to reach out to them The Toronto Sun have been unsuccessful. However, these posts have raised concerns about the ability of these officers to properly protect all citizens, particularly at a time when efforts are being made to ensure the safety of the Jewish community. Thornhill MP and Conservative Deputy Leader Melissa Lantsman has called for their immediate removal from duty, emphasizing that there should be consequences for the glorification of terror, kidnapping, murder, and rape.

It is commendable that Toronto Police are taking these allegations seriously and conducting a thorough investigation into the actions of their officers. It is important to address any instances of hate and ensure that those responsible are held accountable for their actions.

