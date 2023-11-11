New Update for Warhammer 40,000: Darktide Unveiled

Developer Fatshark has recently announced a exciting, free two-part update for the popular game Warhammer 40,000: Darktide. Known as “The Traitor Curse,” this update is set to add fresh and thrilling content to the game. The first part of the update is scheduled for release in November 2023, while the second part will arrive in December, just in time for the winter holidays.

To commemorate the first anniversary of Warhammer 40,000: Darktide, The Traitor Curse brings players a host of exciting new features. Part one of the update introduces a captivating cinematic that delves into the motivations of the Moebian 6th, shedding new light on their characters and story. Additionally, players will have the opportunity to explore The Carnival, an infamous and disreputable zone full of tantalizing distractions and entertainment.

The first part of the update also promises players a new mission set in Mercantile, where they can confront the Moebian 6th and face hordes of formidable enemies. Furthermore, Fatshark has added the ability for players to inspect player loadouts in the Mourningstar, which will provide a deeper level of customization and strategy. The veteran talent tree has also been updated with new changes and the addition of Keystones, resulting in talent tree resets for veteran players.

While specific details about the second part of the update are yet to be unveiled, fans can expect another range of exciting content to further enrich their Warhammer 40,000: Darktide experience.

In our review, IGN praised the game’s intense battles and co-op action, giving it a rating of 8/10. The game initially launched on Xbox in October 2023 and was made immediately available on Game Pass, offering members the chance to enjoy the four-player co-op action without any additional costs.

