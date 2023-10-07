Residents Perplexed as Ward Officer Leaves WhatsApp Group

Residents of Sahakarnagar-Dhankawdi in Pune are left perplexed after a ward officer abruptly left an online mohalla committee group on WhatsApp. The group was formed two years ago as a platform for residents to post about community issues and receive regular updates on civic problems. Ward officer Surekha Bange had been actively involved in the group until recently when she stopped participating in the meetings, leaving several problems unresolved.

One resident, Amit Abhyankar, expressed concern over the lack of action on important issues such as conducting fire audits in the area. He also mentioned that despite raising multiple grievances, the group was not receiving any resolutions. The residents used the WhatsApp group as a forum to update each other on complaints and remind officials about pending matters. However, after Bange’s departure, the group admin changed the settings, preventing further messages from being sent.

In response to residents’ questions about her absence, Bange stated that grievances could be raised during mohalla committee meetings or registered on the civic body’s complaint redressal portal. She also emphasized that addressing Sahakarnagar’s problems was not her sole responsibility and that there were other officials whom residents could approach for assistance.

However, residents argue that their complaints have rarely been addressed in recent months and that the WhatsApp group served as a crucial channel for communication and updates. Bange suggested that residents visit the ward office to register their complaints, stating that the WhatsApp group was an unofficial means of communication.

The sudden exit of the ward officer has left residents feeling frustrated and disconnected from the local administration. They hope for a resolution to the ongoing issues and a reestablishment of communication with the concerned authorities.

Definitions:

– Ward officer: A government official responsible for overseeing administrative tasks within a specific ward or district.

– Mohalla committee: A local neighborhood committee responsible for addressing community issues and concerns.

