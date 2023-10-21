The Role of Social Media in the Hamas-Israel Conflict

Social media platforms have become integral to how people consume news, with billions of users relying on platforms like Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram for information during breaking events. However, these tech giants are failing to provide access to accurate news during significant crises, such as the Hamas-Israel conflict.

Elon Musk, in a now-deleted post, encouraged his 150 million followers to get news about the conflict from verified accounts known for spreading false information. While Mark Zuckerberg and Adam Mosseri, CEOs of Meta and Instagram, respectively, claim that news is present on their platforms, they do not prioritize amplifying news or ensuring its accuracy. In fact, search results related to news subjects like Covid-19 and vaccines have been reportedly blocked on these platforms.

This stance from social media leaders is frustrating, especially considering that they played a significant role in disrupting the traditional news circulation model. Media companies have struggled to adapt to an environment where algorithm-driven platforms have more control over content distribution. If the leaders of Meta and Twitter refuse to act responsibly as stewards of this new reality, it is essential that the latest social media developers forge new paths that prioritize journalistic principles.

While traditional media has its flaws, including issues of equity in hiring and news coverage, it still plays a crucial role as a verification tool. Unlike social media, which often perpetuates misinformation and confusion, traditional media allows us to witness important events in real-time and fosters a shared experience.

It is not unreasonable to expect someone to create a digital public square, grounded in truth and responsible journalism, that can be used for good. Social media developers should learn from the mistakes of their predecessors and prioritize the values of seeking truth, providing context, maintaining independence, and holding the powerful accountable in their business models.

By doing so, they can transform the virtual world into a space that not only informs but also fosters understanding and empathy during times of crisis.

Sources:

– Bloomberg