Why Educators are Urging Parents to Delete Children’s Social Media Accounts

Educators across Australia are calling on parents to delete their children’s TikTok and other social media accounts due to concerns about the impact on young minds. Although TikTok is not legally accessible to primary school children, the lack of age verification requirements, peer pressure, and the prevalence of smart devices among young children have resulted in many students in years 3 and 4 owning a smartphone.

A survey conducted last year revealed that about half of the 1600 mothers surveyed provided their 10-year-olds with smartphones capable of accessing various social media platforms. TikTok and Instagram emerged as their favorite apps, while Snapchat, Houseparty, and other platforms were also popular. The problem arises when children without access to social media still interact with their peers who do, exposing them to potential harmful content.

Researchers at the Institute for Strategic Dialogue conducted a study where they created accounts on TikTok, Snapchat, and Instagram, posing as 13-year-olds from the UK. In just 48 hours, they discovered 305 posts and videos, many of which contained violent and distressing imagery, including graphic posts involving the corpses of infants and children. Instagram was found to host the majority of the disturbing content.

The impact of such imagery on young children, who might still believe in the innocence of Santa Claus, is a cause for concern. Exposure to violent and disturbing content can have long-lasting effects on their mental health and behavior. Studies have shown that even still photos of past wars can instill fear in young minds. The autoplay and auto-suggest features of social media platforms only exacerbate the problem, potentially leading children to more graphic content.

The COVID-19 pandemic has already affected children’s socialization skills and increased their reliance on social media due to long periods of lockdown. However, the exposure to a real-time war with images of dead bodies is a situation children should not have to face. Parents, carers, and policymakers must take action to protect their children supporting age verification measures on every social media platform.

School principals are already dealing with the negative consequences of widespread social media use among children, such as bullying, isolation, pornography, and behavior influenced video games. Yet, the impact of a war half a world away is an entirely different issue. To safeguard our children’s futures, it is crucial to follow the advice of educators and remove social media accounts that pose a risk to their well-being.

