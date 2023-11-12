The Changing Landscape of Social Media amid Conflict

Tap into a social media feed today, and you’ll notice a significant difference from just a month ago. Amidst conflicts and crises, users are becoming more cautious about what they share about their personal lives and are opting instead to raise awareness about pressing global issues. The ongoing Israel-Gaza conflict has prompted a surge in posts about civilian casualties, devastated communities, and kidnapped hostages held Hamas. Social media feeds have become virtual war zones for many, with violent and emotive content flooding timelines.

In this unprecedented moment, social media has taken on a new role as a platform for spreading awareness and expressing solidarity. Users are torn between sharing images and stories from their daily lives or refraining from doing so to avoid insensitivity or saying the wrong thing. Pamela Rutledge, director of the Media Psychology Research Center, points out the similarities to the way social media was utilized during the 2020 Black Lives Matter protests. However, the Israel-Gaza conflict carries a heightened emotional weight due to the personal connections many individuals have with those in the region.

Laila Rodenbeck, a consultant in New York, has chosen to forego sharing images of her daily life on social media. Instead, she has redirected her focus to sharing donation links and Palestinians’ firsthand accounts of life in Gaza. Rodenbeck emphasizes the shift in perception of social media, moving beyond a platform for superficial posts to one that can raise awareness and inspire change.

David Goldberg, a tech worker, has experienced a similar transformation in his social media behavior. His posts now center around combatting misinformation about Israel and shedding light on the Jewish experience during the conflict. Goldberg aims to encourage critical thinking rather than pushing people to take sides.

The changing landscape of social media during times of conflict is complex. Some find solace in processing their emotions through online platforms, while others prefer face-to-face conversations or personal reflection. The influx of violent imagery and text can also lead to heightened anxiety and isolation, prompting some to refrain from posting altogether. The fear of negative backlash looms large, causing individuals to feel paralyzed and hesitate to share even mundane aspects of their lives.

In this era of ubiquitous anger online, finding the right balance between personal expression and empathy is challenging. Social media presents an opportunity to shape public opinion and engage in meaningful dialogue. Navigating this new terrain requires thoughtful consideration and a commitment to sharing verified information and diverse perspectives.

