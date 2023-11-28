Sam Bahadur: A Promotional Strategy that Engages Fans

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal is all set to grace the silver screen once again in the upcoming biopic ‘Sam Bahadur’. The movie, directed acclaimed filmmaker Meghna Gulzar, is based on the life of India’s first field marshal, Sam Manekshaw. As the makers gear up for its release on December 1, 2023, they are leaving no stone unturned in promoting the film.

Recently, the trailer of ‘Sam Bahadur’ was released, and fans showered love for the talented actor in the comments section. To further connect with his fans, Vicky Kaushal held an interactive Instagram session where he answered numerous questions from his ardent followers.

During the chat session, one fan made an interesting request, asking Vicky Kaushal to follow them on Instagram. Rather than a simple response, the actor came up with a unique promotional strategy. He challenged his fans to book tickets for ‘Sam Bahadur’ and share the screenshots with him. In return, he promised to follow them back on social media.

This ingenious approach to promotion not only adds personal engagement but also encourages fans to support the film booking tickets. By inviting fans to become a part of his journey, Vicky Kaushal is creating a sense of community and anticipation around ‘Sam Bahadur’.

As the release date approaches, ‘Sam Bahadur’ is expected to face tough competition from the much-anticipated Ranbir Kapoor starrer, ‘Animal’. With Animal already garnering significant buzz across the country, it is likely to dominate the box office. However, the unique promotional strategy of ‘Sam Bahadur’ aims to attract more audiences and boost its business.

The advance booking for both movies has already started, but ‘Animal’ seems to have taken the lead. Nevertheless, with its engaging promotional techniques, ‘Sam Bahadur’ hopes to make its mark amidst the tough competition.

FAQ:

Q: What is ‘Sam Bahadur’ about?

A: ‘Sam Bahadur’ is a biographical war drama based on the life of India’s first field marshal, Sam Manekshaw.

Q: When will ‘Sam Bahadur’ be released?

A: The film is set to be released on December 1, 2023.

Q: Who is the director of ‘Sam Bahadur’?

A: The movie is directed Meghna Gulzar.

Q: What is the unique promotional strategy adopted Vicky Kaushal?

A: Vicky Kaushal challenges his fans to book tickets for ‘Sam Bahadur’ and share the screenshots with him, promising to follow them back on social media.