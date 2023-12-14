Instagram Introduces Video Feature to Notes for Shorter Communication

Instagram has introduced a new video feature to its Notes platform, providing users with a new way to communicate with their friends and followers. The update allows Instagrammers to share brief status updates in video format, in addition to the previously available text and emoji options. However, users will have to keep their videos extremely short, as the maximum length for a video Note is only two seconds.

These videos will be shared on a “Notes tray” and will be available for 24 hours after publication, adding a sense of urgency and temporary nature to the content. Instagram has also expanded the ways in which users can respond to Notes, allowing recipients to reply with audio, photo, video, gifs, and stickers through Direct Messages.

While the introduction of videos to Notes may seem similar to Instagram’s Stories feature, which was inspired Snapchat, these brief videos do not seem to pose a significant threat to cannibalizing Instagram’s other short-form options. Instead, they resemble the functionality of BeReal, where users could respond to posts with customized reactions.

To publish a video Note, Instagram users need to tap on their photo in the Notes tray and then tap on the record button to initiate the two-second video window. Once a Note is published, recipients can reply tapping on the Note and selecting their preferred reply option.

For more information about the Notes feature, users can refer to the Instagram Help Center. Instagram continues to explore new ways for users to express themselves and connect with their followers, and the addition of videos to the Notes platform is just one example of these ongoing efforts.