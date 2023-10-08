How to Send HD Images and Videos on WhatsApp

WhatsApp users now have the ability to send high-definition (HD) photos and videos on the popular chat app. This feature, released earlier this year, allows users to quickly share high-quality media files with their contacts. However, many users are still unaware of how to send media files in HD since it is not enabled default. This article will guide you through the process.

To send an HD image or video on WhatsApp, first open the chat of the contact you want to send the media file to. Then, tap on the paperclip icon at the bottom and select the image or video you wish to send. Once you tap to open the media file, you will see options to add captions, rotate and crop, add text and stickers, and send in HD. By default, the ‘Standard quality’ option is enabled. To send the media file in HD, select the ‘HD quality’ option. After selecting HD, you can send the image or video, and it will be sent in high definition. All media files sent in HD will be marked as such in the WhatsApp chat.

It is important to note that you will need to repeat this process for every media file you want to send in HD since there is no way to set the app to default to the HD option. If you have not received the update that enables this feature, make sure to update your WhatsApp app to the latest version from the Google Play Store.

To summarize, sending HD images and videos on WhatsApp is a simple process. By manually selecting the ‘HD quality’ option when sending a media file, you can share high-quality photos and videos with your contacts.

