Waiting as Long as Possible: Why Children Should Delay Getting Their First Cell Phones

Yale University psychology professor Laurie Santos recommends waiting as long as possible before giving children their first cell phones. According to Santos, delaying access to technology can lead to happier and more successful lives for children. Data from a 2019 report nonprofit Common Sense Media reveals that children between the ages of eight to twelve spend nearly five hours a day on their smartphones, while teenagers accumulate almost eight hours of screen time each day. The majority of this time is spent on social media and watching videos, rather than engaging in creative and educational activities.

Santos warns that excessive screen time can negatively impact children’s mental health and academic performance. Social media usage exposes children to cyberbullying, hate speech, and discriminatory content. The sheer number of notifications from social media platforms can also be overwhelming for young minds and cause distractions in the classroom.

Advocacy group Wait Until 8th supports delaying smartphone use until children reach eighth grade. They argue that postponing access to cell phones provides benefits such as reducing exposure to harmful content, protecting mental health, and allowing children to focus on their studies and personal development.

Parents should lead example and limit their own cell phone use. Santos emphasizes that if parents are constantly on their phones, it becomes harder to justify denying their children access to technology. By modeling responsible behavior, parents can encourage healthier phone habits in their children.

In light of these concerns, it is important to prioritize the well-being and development of children delaying their exposure to cell phones until they are older and more prepared to navigate the challenges and risks associated with mobile technology.

– Santos, L. (2021, October 14). Waiting as long as possible for your child’s first cell phone may be key to leading a happier, more successful life, psychology professor says. CNBC Make It.