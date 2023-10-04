Vegan Charcuterie Boards: A Delicious Alternative

Traditionally, charcuterie boards are known for their assortment of cheeses and meats, but in recent years, vegan alternatives have become increasingly popular. With the rise of vegan products, it is now easier than ever to source ingredients for a vegan charcuterie board. However, if you don’t have the time or creativity to create your own, there are a growing number of companies offering pre-made vegan charcuterie boards that are just as impressive.

One such company is C’est La Vie, based in Richmond, VA. They offer snack-sized vegan charcuterie packs, which they call “luncheries.” These packs include plant-based deli, cheese, mini bruschetta, and a sweet nut-free trail mix. C’est La Vie’s most popular variety is the Smoked Charcuterie Luncherie, which evokes nostalgic flavors of classic smoky meats and cheeses.

Another option is Harry & David, a gift box business. Last year, they launched their Vegan Charcuterie Collection, featuring plant-based cured meats from Renegade Foods. Their Deluxe Vegan Charcuterie and Cheese Assortment includes vegan cheese, Renegade salami meats, quince fruit paste, olives, and mini toasts.

Renegade Foods, the supplier for Harry & David, has also seen a surge in demand for their vegan charcuterie meats. They offer charcuterie kits that include their salami meats, flatbread, dried apples, cashews, olives, preserves, and mustard. These kits are designed to be easily shared with others, making plant-based eating more accessible and enjoyable at social gatherings.

Vegan charcuterie boards are gaining popularity for several reasons. They offer a creative and artistic way to present food, making them visually appealing and “Instagram worthy.” Additionally, they challenge the perception that vegan diets are boring and lacking in flavor. By showcasing delicious vegan options on charcuterie boards, people’s attitudes towards vegan food are changing.

In addition to established companies, there are also family-based startups entering the vegan charcuterie market. Ladybug, a vegan charcuterie business based in Philadelphia, offers charcuterie boards with a variety of cashew- and vegan yogurt-based cheeses, along with housemade vegan meats and freshly made crackers.

As the demand for vegan options continues to grow, more companies are stepping up to offer delicious and visually stunning vegan charcuterie boards. Whether you choose to make your own or opt for a pre-made option, vegan charcuterie boards are a delightful and flavorful alternative to traditional meat and cheese boards.

