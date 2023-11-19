Economic Anxiety Surfaces on Social Media as Young People Grapple with the High Cost of Living

Social media has become a platform where young people express their economic anxieties and frustrations over the high cost of living. Despite positive economic data showing low unemployment rates, job opportunities, and wage growth, there is a stark disconnect between these statistics and the sentiments expressed on platforms like TikTok and Instagram.

On TikTok, the term “Silent Depression” has become popular, indicating the deep-seated concerns about the state of the economy. Critical discourse on capitalism is pervasive, and jokes about housing affordability issues abound on Instagram. These trends reflect the anxieties experienced younger consumers and are in line with political polls that show discontentment with President Biden’s handling of economic matters.

The importance of social media in shaping public opinion and disseminating information cannot be understated. Many individuals rely on TikTok for news and updates, and even if they don’t actively seek out information on the platform, they are likely to be exposed to it through their friends and social circles, creating an echo chamber effect.

Surveys suggest that Generation Z, those born after 1996, heavily rely on social media and messaging apps as their primary news sources. TikTok, in particular, has seen a steady increase in adults using the platform for news consumption. While it is challenging to determine whether negative news on social media directly influences perceptions of the economy or the Biden administration, it is clear that the constant bombardment of information plays a role.

Recognizing the influence of TikTok on young voters, the Biden re-election campaign has engaged with content creators on the platform to amplify a positive message about the economy. However, negative content continues to dominate, with posts about the “Silent Depression” garnering significant engagement. While some of these videos may present misleading comparisons to the past, such as the economic hardships of the Great Depression, they do highlight real issues like housing affordability.

Young people feel the strain of rising costs not only in housing but also in everyday expenses like gas, groceries, cars, and rent. This perfect storm creates a sense of frustration and financial imbalance among millennials and Gen Z.

In conclusion, social media provides a window into the economic anxieties of young people, revealing the disparity between the positive economic data and the feelings of discontentment. It is an essential platform for information and opinion-sharing, shaping the narrative around economic issues, and influencing public sentiment.

FAQ

1. What is the “Silent Depression”?

The “Silent Depression” is a term popular on social media platforms like TikTok, used to describe the economic anxieties and frustrations experienced young people, despite positive economic data.

2. How do young people rely on social media for news?

Surveys indicate that Generation Z heavily depends on social media and messaging apps as their primary sources of news. TikTok, in particular, has seen a significant increase in adults using the platform for news consumption.

3. What is the Biden administration doing to address the negative sentiment on social media?

The Biden re-election campaign has engaged with content creators on TikTok to amplify a positive message about the economy. However, negative content continues to dominate the platform, reflecting the frustrations of young voters.

4. What are some of the real economic issues highlighted on social media?

Social media posts draw attention to real economic issues, such as housing affordability, rising costs of gas, groceries, cars, and rent. These issues contribute to the economic anxiety experienced millennials and Gen Z.