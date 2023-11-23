New Survey Reveals Young Voters’ Economic Concerns Amidst Strong Job Market

Recent economic data and social media trends seem to present a conflicting picture of the economy for young voters. While statistics show a low unemployment rate, abundant job opportunities, and overall economic growth, platforms like TikTok showcase a different narrative. The term “Silent Depression” has gained popularity on the platform, accompanied criticisms of capitalism and jokes about poor housing affordability. These trends highlight a deep-seated economic anxiety among young people that is reflected in surveys and political polls.

According to a recent poll conducted The New York Times and Siena College, 59% of voters under 30 rated the economy as “poor,” despite the positive economic indicators. This disconnect between economic data and public sentiment has puzzled economists and political strategists.

Social media, particularly TikTok, plays a significant role in shaping young voters’ perception of the economy. Popular content drives discussions and spreads information, creating an echo chamber effect. Kyla Scanlon, a content creator focused on economic issues, explains that even if individuals do not directly consume information from TikTok, their friends do, resulting in a collective influence on opinions.

Generation Z, born after 1996, heavily relies on social media for news and information. A survey the Pew Research Center reveals that about 43% of adults who use TikTok regularly get news from the platform. However, it is challenging to determine whether negative news on social media contributes to the negative perception of the economy or the Biden administration. The impact of specific news delivery channels on public perception is a complex matter.

Recognizing the influence of TikTok, the Biden reelection campaign has been working with content creators to promote a positive message about the economy. However, posts focusing on the concept of a “Silent Depression” have garnered significantly more attention, indicating the prevalence of negative sentiments among young voters.

While some aspects of the TikTok videos may be misleading, such as the comparison between the economic conditions of the 1930s and today, the concern about housing affordability is valid. The rising costs of housing, as well as other expenses like gas, groceries, cars, and rent, contribute to young people’s perception of financial struggle. Despite inflation cooling down, key expenses remain higher than in previous years.

In conclusion, young voters’ concerns about the economy may not align with the positive economic indicators. Social media platforms like TikTok, with their vast influence and ability to shape narratives, play a significant role in shaping public perception. The economic struggles faced young people, particularly in areas like housing affordability, contribute to their overall pessimistic outlook on the economy.