Tips for Increasing Privacy on Instagram

Maintaining privacy on Instagram has become a top priority for many social media users. Whether it’s avoiding an over-possessive partner or escaping the watchful eye of an ex who likes to secretly stalk your profile, there are various reasons why you might want to hide your followers list from public view. Fortunately, Instagram offers several privacy settings and workarounds to help you protect your profile. Here are some easy ways to block or restrict users from seeing your Instagram followers.

1. Make your account private

The simplest way to regain control over your Instagram handle is changing your account to private. This ensures that only the people you approve of as followers can see your Instagram posts, stories, and followers list. By limiting access to your profile, you can effectively prevent many spam accounts from invading your privacy. To make your account private:

– Tap the three horizontal lines at the top-right of your Instagram profile and go to ‘Settings’.

– Select ‘Account privacy’ and turn on the toggle for the ‘Private account’ option.

Switching to a private account is ideal for recreational Instagram users. However, businesses and creators who want to expand their reach cannot close off their profile from the broader Instagram community.

2. Filter out your followers list

Even if you make your account private, some pre-existing users may still be able to stalk your profile. To filter out these profiles, you can simply remove them from your followers list. Removing someone is less confrontational than blocking them, and they will need to send you a follow request to be added again. To remove a user from your followers list:

– Go to your followers list and search for the person you want to remove.

– Tap the ‘Remove’ button next to their name.

3. Block people from your profile

When all else fails, blocking a user is the final option to completely cut off their access to your profile. This option is useful if you want to get rid of a persistent stalker while still keeping your account public. However, keep in mind that determined individuals may find other ways to access your profile from different accounts. Blocking multiple people can also be time-consuming. To block a user:

– Go to the profile of the person you wish to block.

– Tap the three horizontal dots on the top-right corner and select the ‘Block’ option.

– Confirm your decision tapping ‘Block’ again.

By following these tips, you can effectively maintain your privacy on Instagram and ensure a safer and more enjoyable social media experience.