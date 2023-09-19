Building a Non-Streaming Music Collection

As a millennial who grew up during the era of iTunes and physical music collections, I find myself in the minority when it comes to not subscribing to a music streaming service. While streaming offers convenience and affordability, there is a loss of intimacy and ownership that I value in my music collection.

Streaming services have convinced consumers that music should be free or available for a low cost, but for those with disposable income, purchasing music is a foreign concept. However, for individuals like me who prefer to have a handpicked library of albums that we can keep forever, streaming feels temporary and impersonal.

While I used iTunes until it was replaced with the Music app in 2019, I still prefer having my music collection hosted on my local machine rather than in the cloud. This allows me to have complete control over my library and eliminates the fear of artists or platforms removing content. Though it might lack portability, it provides a sense of security.

During my journey of building a music collection, I initially relied on dubious means such as importing CDs from the library and downloading MP3s online. As I grew older, I became more selective and began purchasing music from platforms like Bandcamp. Bandcamp not only supports small artists but also allows them to share and sell their music without the requirement of a distributor.

When something is not available on Bandcamp, I turn to used CDs and records, adding a physical copy to my collection. Despite the inconvenience of not having easy access to a song without a deeper monetary commitment, I believe that actively seeking out music enhances my engagement with it. Discovering music through local college stations, online radio networks, and YouTube algorithms adds a personal touch to my collection.

In a world where streaming services offer access to an overwhelming number of songs, I prefer the simplicity and personal memories that come with a curated music library. While others may have access to everything, I cherish the albums that hold a special place in my heart. This intimate connection with my music collection makes the experience of listening to my favorite songs even more meaningful.

