How to Perfect Your Instagram Posts with Easy Editing

Summary: Crafting the perfect Instagram post takes time and effort, but sometimes mistakes happen. Luckily, Instagram allows users to make post-publishing touch-ups and edits. Whether it’s fixing a typo, enhancing photo quality, or updating the entire post, editing your Instagram content is simple. Here’s a complete guide on how to edit your published posts on Instagram.

Edit your published Instagram post with these simple steps

Photo Maddi Bazzocco on Unsplash

1. Go to your Instagram profile and select the post you want to edit.

2. Tap on the three dots at the top right corner of the post and choose ‘edit’ from the dropdown menu.

3. Make the desired changes, such as editing the caption, location, hashtags, tagged people, or even removing an image.

4. Tap the ‘done’ or ‘save’ button to save your changes.

5. The edited version of your post will now be displayed.

What can and cannot be edited?

What can you edit in a published post?

– Caption

– Location

– Hashtags

– Tagged people

– Alt text

– Instagram reel cover: You can easily edit the cover image for your reels selecting the desired reel, tapping the three-dot menu, choosing ‘edit cover’, and selecting a new image.

What can you not edit in a published post?

– Published photos: If you selected the wrong filter, didn’t adjust the image, or uploaded the wrong image altogether, you’ll need to delete the post and create a new one. However, you can delete a photo if your post contains multiple pictures.

Always double-check your images, videos, and reels before publishing to avoid any mishaps on Instagram!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. Can you edit Instagram posts after posting?

Yes, you can edit certain aspects of your Instagram post after publishing it, including photo tags, alt text, location, and caption.

2. Can you edit the Instagram post order?

No, you cannot edit the order of Instagram posts.

3. How do I edit a thread post?

To edit a thread post, click on the three dots in the upper right corner of the post, and then select ‘Edit’. Once you’ve made the changes, choose ‘update’ or ‘done’.

4. Can you edit Instagram text after posting?

Yes, you can edit the captions of already published Instagram posts.