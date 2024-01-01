How to Download WhatsApp Status on Android and iPhone

WhatsApp Status has become a popular way for users to share moments with their friends and contacts. But what if you come across a status that you really like and want to share with others? This article will guide you on how to download videos from WhatsApp Status on both Android and iPhone devices.

Downloading WhatsApp Status on Android is relatively easy. The app saves status files locally on your phone, allowing you to view them via a file manager. Here’s how you can do it:

1. Open WhatsApp and view the Status you want to download.

2. Open a File Manager app on your Android device.

3. Enable the “Show hidden files” option to reveal the hidden WhatsApp directory.

4. Navigate to the WhatsApp folder: Internal storage > WhatsApp > Media > .Statuses.

5. Copy the photos or videos you wish to save.

6. Paste them into a different folder for safekeeping.

For iPhone users, the process is slightly different due to the security measures implemented on iOS devices. However, there are still ways to download WhatsApp statuses. Here are two methods:

1. Screenshot Method:

– View the status you want to save.

– Press the Volume Up and Power buttons simultaneously to capture a screenshot.

– The screenshot will be saved to your device’s photo gallery.

2. Using a Third-Party App:

– Download and install the “MyMedia” app from the App Store.

– Open WhatsApp and view the status you wish to download.

– Tap the share icon and select the “Copy Link” option.

– Open the “MyMedia” app and paste the link in the provided space.

– The status will be detected, and you can download it to your device.

It’s important to note that when downloading videos from someone else’s WhatsApp contact statuses, it’s always advisable to request permission from the person to share their content. Respecting privacy and ethical considerations is crucial.

So, the next time you come across an interesting WhatsApp video status, you’ll know how to save and share it with others, keeping everything legal and ethical.