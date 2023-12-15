Create Your Own WhatsApp Channel: A Step-by-Step Guide

WhatsApp Channels, a one-way broadcast tool for admins to send text, photos, videos, stickers, and more, were launched in India in September. This guide will walk you through the process of creating your own WhatsApp Channel, whether you’re a small business owner or a big organization.

First, let’s understand what WhatsApp Channels are. They allow admins to send updates and engage with their audience in a one-way communication. Users can react to these updates using emojis and see a count of total reactions. When users forward an update to chats or groups, it includes a link back to the channel for more information.

To create a WhatsApp Channel, follow these steps:

Step 1: Open the WhatsApp app on your device.

Step 2: Go to the Updates tab.

Step 3: Tap the plus icon to create a new channel.

Step 4: Select the option to create a new channel.

Step 5: Follow the onscreen prompts to get started.

Step 6: Add a channel name to complete the creation process. Note that you can change the channel name later.

Step 7: Customize your channel adding a description and an icon to make it stand out.

Step 8: Finally, hit create and your channel is ready to go.

If you ever want to delete your WhatsApp Channel, here’s how:

Step 1: Open the WhatsApp app.

Step 2: Go to the Updates tab.

Step 3: Find and tap on your channel to open it.

Step 4: Tap on your channel name.

Step 5: Select the option to delete the channel.

Step 6: Confirm the deletion entering your phone number.

Step 7: Tap delete to permanently delete your channel.

It’s important to note that only the channel owner can delete a channel. If you have assigned additional admins, deleting your WhatsApp account will not delete the channel automatically. The admin who has followed the channel longest will become the new owner.

Creating and managing a WhatsApp Channel can be an effective way to communicate with your audience and share updates. So why not give it a try and create your own WhatsApp Channel today?