Own Your Own Nature Retreat: Bird Sanctuary for Sale near the Jersey Shore

If you’ve ever dreamed of owning your own slice of paradise, now is your chance. A beautiful bird sanctuary is up for sale near the Jersey Shore for a modest $1.1 million price tag. Located in Cape May Courthouse, Middle Township, the property spans 25 acres of wildlife habitat along tidal marshland.

The sanctuary, previously owned the New Jersey Audubon, houses the Center for Research and Education. However, the nonprofit has decided to sell the property and focus its resources on other facilities that experience higher traffic. The decision to sell was prompted a reevaluation of the organization’s property portfolio in light of the shift towards hybrid work post-pandemic.

The property, marketed Weichert Commercial Brokerage, is described as a modern two-story office building with a birding and nature trail spanning five acres of upland. Additionally, it offers stunning views of the marshland and boasts beautiful sunrises. While it has been closed to the public, some staff members still utilize the building.

The property has strict zoning regulations, with current assessment as a bird sanctuary with rural conservation zoning. However, potential buyers have the opportunity to explore other permitted uses such as single-family homes on at least three-acre lots, horticulture, agriculture, campgrounds, or kennels.

New Jersey Audubon is searching for a buyer who aligns with the zoning constraints and prioritizes the protection of the wetlands on the property. Although there have been some inquiries, no buyer has been finalized yet.

So, if you’re a nature enthusiast looking for a retreat where you can immerse yourself in the beauty of wildlife and enjoy the serene surroundings, this bird sanctuary might just be the perfect fit for you. Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to own your own nature paradise near the picturesque Jersey Shore.