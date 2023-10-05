Southeast Technical University in Ireland Introduces Degree Program in Social Media Influencing

Southeast Technical University in Carlow, Ireland, is taking a groundbreaking step offering the country’s first-ever degree program focused on social media influencing. The Bachelor of Arts in ‘Content Creation and Social Media’ aims to equip students with the necessary skills and knowledge to succeed in the world of online influencing.

The three-year undergraduate program will begin accepting applications in November 2023, with the first cohort of students starting in September 2024. The curriculum is designed to cover a wide range of subjects, including digital marketing, social media marketing, social psychology, content writing, video production, crisis management, data journalism, and social media entrepreneurship.

Graduates of the program will have numerous career paths to explore, such as content creation, journalism, influencing, digital design, content management, and content writing. The field of content creation and social media influencing has become increasingly lucrative, with many individuals transitioning into full-time influencers. Recognizing this trend, educational institutions like Southeast Technical University are now providing formal education and training in this field.

According to Dr. Eleanor O’Leary, a lecturer in media and communications at the university, the global social media influencing sector has doubled in value since 2019 and is now estimated to be worth between €14 billion and €16 billion (£12 billion-£14 billion) worldwide. The rise of this industry has created limitless employment opportunities for skilled professionals who understand the intricacies of social media and content creation.

